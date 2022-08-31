Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Scattered showers, steamy

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - A warm, steamy start with low 80s and feels like the low 90s.

A few showers will be possible to start the day. On Wednesday afternoon, highs soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in high humidity. 

Some storms develop this afternoon mainly across inland areas.  

Thursday will be similar, with passing showers in the morning and scattered storms in the afternoon. 

However, Thursday the rain chance is a little higher in the afternoon and evening. 

Late week into the long holiday weekend the pattern doesn't change much. We'll have a 40% chance of rain with scattered storms possible through the long holiday weekend. 

Highs in the low 90s through Labor day on Monday. 

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 8:41 AM

