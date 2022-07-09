NEXT Weather: Hot, humid with spotty showers

MIAMI - This weekend we stay hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with the potential for spotty showers in the morning.

On Saturday and Sunday afternoon storms will be steered by the onshore breeze towards the interior and the Gulf coast.

Heat indices will soar into the upper 90s and triple-digits due to high humidity.

Hydration is key to avoiding heat exhaustion this weekend. Early next week we'll be slightly hotter with the potential for scattered storms.

The tropics remains quiet and cyclone development is not expected over the next 5 days.