NEXT Weather: Here's what you need to know about 3 areas in the Tropics

MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is tracking 3 areas in the Tropics. Here is what you need to know:

The disturbance in the central Atlantic has a high potential (80% chance) of cyclone development over the next 5 days as it moves West-Northwestward. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, additional gradual development of this system is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days.

Forecast models show it will likely stay to the North of the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean Islands. A dip in the jet stream is forecast to steer it away from the U.S. and out to the open waters of Atlantic.

There is an area of low pressure in the subtropical Atlantic about 850 miles West-Southwest of the Westernmost Azores.

A tropical or subtropical depression may form during the next few days while the system drifts towards the East. The National Hurricane Center says this system has a high potential (70% chance) of development over the next 5 days.

In the Eastern Atlantic there is a wave between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands that has become slightly better organized.

There is a medium potential (50% chance) of development over the next 5 days as it moves generally Westward. Regardless, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands.