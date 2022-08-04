New York woman to be charged in Tamarac woman's murder



FORT LAUDERDALE - A New York woman has been arrested for the murder of a Tamarac woman last month.

Sakiyna Thompson, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday by police in Springfield Gardens. She is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of murder in the first degree.

On Wednesday, July 13th, the Broward Sheriff's Officer received a call about an unresponsive woman inside an apartment.

When deputies arrived they found the body of a 23-year-old woman in a 2nd-floor apartment at the Tamarac Village complex at 9322 N.W. 57th Street, near Commercial Boulevard.

The woman's friends identified her as Kayla Hodgson.

Sheriff's detectives said that Thompson fatally stabbed Hodgson. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Monday, July 25.