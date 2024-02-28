New surveillance video shows Orlando man stealing Chevy Tahoe before MIA police chase

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police say they arrested a 57-year-old Orlando man after he led police in two counties on a chase that ended at Miami International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Police say it all started around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when Walter Lee Griggs Jr. broke into Wilson Window Tint at 1860 North State Road 7 in Margate and stole several items, including a black 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe that belonged to the co-owner of the business Michael Wilson.

Wilson told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that surveillance video shows Griggs driving up to the business in his own car and then getting out, breaking in through a window, and then rummaging through the business for about 90 minutes before leaving with his Tahoe.

He said the surveillance video shows Griggs taking his time during the 90 minutes he was at the business.

"He broke in through this window and then went through several drawers, and went here through the office and where the cars are," Wilson said. "He stole a lot of equipment. He took a lot of window tinting items and stole a bunch of tools and then loaded up the car with two computers and a laptop."

"This is sad. This is sad that people are going through this and people are doing this to other people," He added. "I am not very happy about this and this put us behind and everything."

Wilson said he hoped to recover his Tahoe later in the day. He said he has been in business for 38 years and nothing like this has ever happened to him before. Fortunately, police said no one was injured.

Miramar Police officers from the auto crimes unit spotted the stolen vehicle and alerted BSO to help pursue the car.

The vehicle was seen entering Miami-Dade County, driving on North Miami Avenue, getting onto Interstate 95 southbound and speeding through traffic and then getting on the State Road 112 Expressway heading westbound. The Tahoe got off the highway at Lejeune Road and headed to the airport where Miami-Dade Police arrested Griggs.

Griggs was charged with feeding and eluding law enforcement officers and police said there were open warrants for him.

Margate Police said they are still investigating this case and additional charges are expected.