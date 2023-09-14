New mixed-used community offers affordable housing in Fort Lauderdale

A new residential community is hoping to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Broward County. Broward Partnership

Homelessness advocacy group Broward Partnerships announced Thursday the completion of Seven on Seventh -- an affordable housing community in downtown Fort Lauderdale, located adjacent to the organization's Central Homeless Assistance Center.

With lead development partner Green Mills Group, Seven on Seventh was designed and built to address "the needs of those experiencing homelessness in Broward County and offer housing opportunities for other income-eligible households," according to the official press release.

According to Broward Partnerships, the community includes 72 residences ranging from studio to two-bedroom units, readily available common spaces, a fitness center, an interactive library, a training/conference room, and case management and workforce program offices where a diverse community of residents will "reside and thrive."

"We are excited to open the doors, metaphorically and literally, for these families and formerly homeless individuals," stated Frances Esposito, Chief Executive Officer of Broward Partnership. "In addition to housing, Seven on Seventh will help residents achieve economic independence through supportive services and resources."

According to Broward Partnerships, Seven on Seven's location also provides easy access to an array of community services via public transportation. Additionally, half of the 72 apartment are dedicated to workforce housing for professionals such as teachers, certified nursing assistants and others who meet low-income requirements. Meanwhile, the other half will be dedicated to those formerly homeless or at-risk of homelessness.

Approximately $25 million was awarded for the construction of the building from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation's tax credit and SAIL programs, with additional financial support coming from the Jim Moran Foundation, Broward County, the City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida Community Loan Fund and the development team.