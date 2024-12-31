New Florida law restricts social media access for minors under 16

MIAMI - Starting Wednesday, January 1st, a new Florida law aimed at protecting minors online will take effect.

The legislation restricts children under 16 from opening social media accounts on certain platforms, though teens aged 14 and 15 can create or keep accounts with parental or guardian permission.

The law, part of House Bill 3 signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March 2024, requires platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to terminate accounts for minors under 16 and provide additional termination options for users. Enforcement, however, will not begin until at least February due to ongoing legal challenges questioning the law's constitutionality.

Alex Goldsmith, 16, expressed opposition to the restrictions.

"I don't agree with that. I think everyone should have social media," he said, adding that teenagers often use these platforms to communicate with friends and explore new interests.

Alex's father, Neil Goldsmith, supports his stance. "He's very responsible. We're not worried about him on social media," Neil said, emphasizing the importance of supervision over outright bans.

Supporters of the law cite concerns over minors' exposure to harmful content. "More exposure to social media can increase their mental exploration of bad things," said 17-year-old Angel, who agreed with parts of the new restrictions.

For now, social media companies are not required to enforce the age limits immediately. If the law withstands legal challenges and becomes enforceable, companies could face penalties, including $50,000 fines per violation for failing to restrict access.

Some parents, like Neil Goldsmith, argue the law should focus on education and parental involvement rather than strict enforcement. "If Alex was 15, he'd still have my permission," he said.

The law reflects a growing debate about the role of government, parents, and companies in regulating teenagers' online activity.