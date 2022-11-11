New details on 11-year-old boy shot by sibling in NE Miami-Dade apartment

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE - Miami-Dade Police released new details Friday about the tragic death of an 11-year-old bay inside his parents' apartment on Thursday night.

The child was the son of a Miami-Dade Corrections Officer.

They say the 13-year-old brother of Shemarion Burse had discovered a handgun inside a firearm case inside his parents' master bedroom closet and while he was handling it, it accidentally discharged.

A bullet struck Burse in the chest.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.

While gun owners can be held liable in such cases, police said they do not expect to file charges in this case.

They say Burse was at home with four other siblings between the ages of 9 and 15 when they received the call at 5:09 p.m. about the incident at Horizons North apartment complex at 645 Ives Dairy Road.

On a fundraising website, his mother posted a picture of Burse saying his nickname was "Fat Boy" and saying he was "loving, playful and always there to put a smile on your face when needed."

CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with a neighbor, Geraldine Ostanne, who said "I am heartbroken about the whole situation. I have 3 kids: a 13-year-old daughter, a 9-year-old son, and a baby. I just don't like to hear about these stories of guns in homes. I think it must be very hard for the family who are devastated about the whole situation."

"Even though the gun was in a safe place, I feel they shouldn't be around children at all. They shouldn't even know where guns are," she said.

"This is a sad, sad day for Dade County. Even though we know there is the constitutional right to own guns, we have to make sure that everyone knows this comes with great responsibility. That's why we urge parents to make sure that they educate their children and that those weapons are well secured," said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

"It only goes to show that anyone in this community can be impacted, from law enforcement officers to corrections officers and doctors, lawyers and nurses. Any one of us can be affected."