Baby shot during Hollywood Broadwalk mass shooting 'doing better'

By Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

New details about 16-month-old boy wounded during Hollywood Broadwalk shooting
New details about 16-month-old boy wounded during Hollywood Broadwalk shooting 01:46

HOLLYWOOD - CBS News Miami is learning new details about a 16-month-old who was wounded during a Memorial Day night shooting on the Hollywood Broadwalk.

The child is being called "Baby Amari" on a fundraising website for the family.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench spoke with Amari's mother Barbara Engel.

Engel said her son is "doing better" after being shot in the foot but said he is having a difficult time because he is not able to walk after his surgery.

She said her son is expected to make a "good recovery" but that could take a few month. She said he has possible damage to his nerves.

Engel does not know when her son will be released and her family is posting an appeal for funds on a fundraising website. Engel said she is a travel nurse and does not get paid when she is not working and is having to devote her time right now to her son.

Amari is one of four children who are still at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Memorial Regional Hospital said five adults have been released.

Video on social media that went viral shows a frantic scene around 6:30 p.m. Monday when the shooting happened with people trying to help the victims and one woman in despair while on a cell phone taking the video who was saying, "Everybody got shot. So many people got shot and then saying oh, no. Oh, no."

Hollywood Police have arrested Morgan DesLouches and Keshawn Paul Stewart, who are both 18, on firearms charges but said they are not the people who discharged their firearms.

Police have released photos of the three people who they are looking for and are asking people who recognize them to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8577).

Peter D'Oench
peter-doench.jpg

Peter D'Oench is a reporter for CBS4 News. He came to CBS4 from WKRN in Nashville.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 5:17 PM

