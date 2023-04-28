Neighbors alarmed over fatal shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airbnb

FORT LAUDERDALE - It wasn't the wake-up call residents in this Fort Lauderdale neighborhood were expecting.

"It makes you feel a little bit afraid, it makes you feel a little bit unsafe," said one resident.

Crime scene investigators took over the 4700 block of Northeast 18th Avenue Thursday, scouring for evidence following an early morning shooting.

"We heard several gunshots, and I was watching TV, my husband was in the garage, we both ran to the center of the house, and he said that's gunfire, that's gunfire," said one resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

A doggie cam video from a neighbor captures the moments the shots rang out shortly before 2 o'clock Thursday morning. You can hear a dozen shots in the video before the shooting briefly stops, then resumes.

Police say when they arrived at the home where the shooting happened, no one was there.

A man showed up to Holy Cross Hospital, within walking distance of the scene, shortly after the shooting with a gunshot wound.

He was transferred to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

"It was frightening, you know, because this isn't a neighborhood where you hear that kind of thing," said a woman who lives in the area.

Neighbors tell us the home where the shooting happened was an Air BnB, and that the home is a revolving door.

"I had called this morning to see what we can do about that maybe being — the Air BnB —taken away from this house. And they said well, the only thing we can do is come out if they have the lawn not taken care of or the pool is not taken care of. I said, well what about people being murdered? And they said, well, that's for the cops," said a neighbor.

Residents also tell us they saw two people run from the house and take off in a blue pickup truck.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case and the victim's identity is unknown.

We also reached out to Air BnB about the incident, and have not heard back.