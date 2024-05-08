Nearly $1 million worth of cocaine washes up along Florida Keys

Package with 65 pounds of cocaine found on Florida Keys beach

Package with 65 pounds of cocaine found on Florida Keys beach

MIAMI - Nearly $1 million worth of cocaine was found by a beachgoer washed up along the Florida Keys.

The beachgoer who discovered the suspicious package notified authorities about his find.

U.S. Border Patrol agents recovered the package, which contained 65 pounds of cocaine.

According to authorities, the estimated street value of the illicit drug is approximately $1 million.

The last time a package containing cocaine washed up on a Florida beach, was back in October of 2023, when a package containing 67 pounds of the white stuff washed up along Daytona Beach.