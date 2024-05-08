Watch CBS News
Nearly $1 million worth of cocaine washes up along Florida Keys

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Nearly $1 million worth of cocaine was found by a beachgoer washed up along the Florida Keys.

The beachgoer who discovered the suspicious package notified authorities about his find. 

U.S. Border Patrol agents recovered the package, which contained 65 pounds of cocaine.

According to authorities, the estimated street value of the illicit drug is approximately $1 million.

The last time a package containing cocaine washed up on a Florida beach, was back in October of 2023, when a package containing 67 pounds of the white stuff washed up along Daytona Beach.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news, everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 4:01 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

