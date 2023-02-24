Website lists top cities in the US and Miami, Fort Lauderdale did not fare well

MIAMI -- A new list has just ranked the top 10 cities in the U.S. and a Florida city is on the list but it is not Miami, Orlando, Tampa or Fort Lauderdale.

,According to Scholarloo, a website that helps students find affordable colleges, the best Florida city to live in is Naples, which topped the rankings of 151 cities.

The website said it considered nine categories when it was compiling its list that included: crime and safety, Affordability, Economy, Quality of life, Leisure and entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.

The Florida city that ranked behind Naples was Tampa, which came in at number 14 and Melbourne, which came in at 21 and Pensacola, which was 31.

According to the website, Miami ranked 124 while Fort Lauderdale was not in the top 145..

Here are the top 15:

Naples Carmel, Indiana Naperville, Illionois Amherst, New Hampshire Portland, Maine Alpharetta, Georgia Madison, Mississippi Papillion, Nebraska Leawood, Kansas Cambridge, Massachusetts Lincoln, Nebraska Green Bay, Wisconsin Charleston, South Carolina Tampa, Florida Woodstock, Vermont