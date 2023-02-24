Watch CBS News
Website lists top cities in the US and Miami, Fort Lauderdale did not fare well

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- A new list has just ranked the top 10 cities in the U.S. and a Florida city is on the list but it is not Miami, Orlando, Tampa or Fort Lauderdale.

,According to Scholarloo, a website that helps students find affordable colleges, the best Florida city to live in is Naples, which topped the rankings of 151 cities.

The website said it considered nine categories when it was compiling its list that included: crime and safety, Affordability, Economy, Quality of life, Leisure and entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.

The Florida city that ranked behind Naples was Tampa, which came in at number 14 and Melbourne, which came in at 21 and Pensacola, which was 31. 

According to the website, Miami ranked 124 while Fort Lauderdale was not in the top 145..

Here are the top 15:

  1. Naples
  2. Carmel, Indiana
  3. Naperville, Illionois
  4. Amherst, New Hampshire
  5. Portland, Maine
  6. Alpharetta, Georgia
  7. Madison, Mississippi
  8. Papillion, Nebraska
  9. Leawood, Kansas
  10. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  11. Lincoln, Nebraska
  12. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  13. Charleston, South Carolina
  14. Tampa, Florida
  15. Woodstock, Vermont
CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 4:35 PM

