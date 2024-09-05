Museum of Ice Cream opens with immersive, multi-sensory exhibit

MIAMI - Miami's dessert scene just got a whole lot cooler with the opening of the Museum of Ice Cream. This immersive, multi-sensory exhibit is set to tickle your taste buds and spark your imagination.

CBS News Miami got a first look inside on the eve of opening day.

Co-founder Manish Vora, our guide on this sweet adventure, explains the museum's origins. "We started eight years ago with a pop-up in New York City," Vora says. "We combined art, theater, and ice cream into the first Museum of Ice Cream."

Miami marks the fifth location for this global brand, proving they're not just a flash in the sundae. Spanning 14,000 square feet over two floors inside the Miami World Center, it's part of the city's burgeoning cultural landscape.

"This is a new museum quarter," Vora explains. "We have Perez Art Museum Miami, we have Frost Museum, we have so much art and culture that has come to Miami. We're now a huge part of this, representing the next generation of museums."

Your journey begins aboard the "Cream Liner," a '60s-inspired luxury airplane that transports you from downtown Miami to a world of endless popsicle-ity. After a "bumpy" landing in Frosty Land, visitors are treated to a delicious creamsicle – talk about in-flight catering!

The museum is chock-full of interactive exhibits. Highlights include:

Cream Liner Banana Jungle Ice Cream Scoop Whac-A-Mole Double Helix Slide The world-famous Sprinkle Pool

While you might not find Picasso's on the walls, the Museum of Ice Cream offers a different kind of masterpiece – a parfait blend of art, imagination, and everyone's favorite frozen treat.

