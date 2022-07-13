Armed murder suspect eludes police after chase ends in Davie

FORT LAUDERDALE - The search is on for an armed murder suspect after a police chase ended in Davie on Tuesday.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the chase began in Pompano Beach and ended in an industrial park near the Turnpike and I-595, about two miles north of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Investigators said witnesses told them the suspect and a passenger jumped out of the car with guns and ran off.

Davie police assisted in setting up a perimeter as sheriff's investigators conducted a search. They found the car, but apparently not the two people who were in it.