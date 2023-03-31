Multi-year online escort investigation yields 4 arrests in Broward

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested three men and one woman on charges of deriving proceeds from prostitution and money laundering in a multi-year online escort investigation.

Here's what BSO said led to the arrests:

"In October of 2021, detectives with BSO's Strategic Investigations Division began investigating a number of websites operating in or from Broward County advertising female escorts. During the investigation, detectives partnered with Homeland Security Investigations and obtained information that led them to three websites, Platinum Pleasures, So Sexy Escorts, and Queen of Hearts, believed to be engaged in criminal activities related to prostitution."

Detectives identified brothers Justo and Jack Fernandez as the operators of Platinum Pleasures, Marcelo Arbelo as the operator of So Sexy Escort, and Yaydelin Battle as the operator of Queen of Hearts.

The investigation also revealed that the "females advertised on each website were based at multiple hotels in either Broward or Miami-Dade counties."

The Fernandez brothers were arrested on Monday in the cities of Hollywood and Pembroke Pines. Arbelo was arrested on Tuesday, March 28, in Plantation.

Authorities say all four suspects face deriving proceeds from prostitution and money laundering charges.

Arbelo faces additional charges related to sexual battery and human trafficking in Doral, investigators said.