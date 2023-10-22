Motorcyclist dead following multi-car crash near Fort Lauderdale city limits

FORT LAUDERDALE — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and three cars near the city limits of Fort Lauderdale early Saturday morning.

Around 2:18 a.m., a Ducati motorcycle was traveling south on southbound Interstate 95 (State Road 9) and approaching the State Road 842 (Broward Boulevard) overpass upon the outside center general-purpose travel just behind of a Volkswagen Jetta, while an Acura Integra was next to the previous two vehicles, just behind a Honda Accord, Florida Highway Patrol said in a Saturday evening statement.

At this moment, according to FHP, the motorcyclist failed to observe the closure rate and rear-ended the Jetta, striking the car's rear-right end. Following the crash, the rider was thrown from his motorcycle and rolled out onto the outside general-purpose lane.

The motorcycle then overturned onto its right side and slid southwesterly into the path of the Accord. Then, the Accord's driver abruptly braked to avoid colliding with the motorcycle, and the Integra's driver failed to slow down and rear-ended the Accord. This collision forced the Accord to crash into the motorcycle.

The motorcycle came to a final stop upon the outside shoulder and its driver finally stopped upon the outside paved general-purpose lane. Meanwhile, the Jetta, Integra and Accord were all driven to controlled stops.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene to provide medical aid. However, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.