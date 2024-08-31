Watch CBS News
Mothers Fighting For Justice meet with Miami police about gun violence, unsolved murders

By Steve Maugeri, Anna McAllister

/ CBS Miami

CUTLER BAY – Miami-Dade detectives and Mothers Fighting For Justice met Saturday about gun violence at the Miami-Dade Police South Station in Cutler Bay.

Mothers who have lost loved ones, particularly their children, to gun violence spoke during a panel discussion moderated by CBS Miami's Anna McAllister. 

The event afforded the mothers an opportunity to check in on their cases and look for proactive solutions to prevent gun violence

Some mothers in attendance have waited years for an arrest.

