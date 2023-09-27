Miami exhibit honors 44 mothers and their children they lost to gun violence

OVERTOWN — "My son died the way I gave birth to him: in my arms," said Romania Dukes.

A special group of women gathered in Overtown Wednesday afternoon. They said they're members of a club that no one wants to be a part of: mothers who have lost their children to gun violence.

"A child who loses a parent is an orphan, a spouse that loses their significant other is called a widow. But, there's no word to describe a parent who loses their child," said Pascale Marra.

A new exhibit featuring 44 moms called "SHOT: We the Mothers Miami" is hanging on the gate of Gibson Park. It's dedicated to the families who have violently lost their children.

"This exhibition is important because it's highlighting gun violence. Taking away a life, that impact — what it has — what it does for the mother, the parents, the families, the friends, and the whole community in general," said Marra.

Friends and family of the deceased gathered to walk along the park, remembering their loved ones and sharing their stories.

"He walked around the truck and shot my son 11 times, went four bullets went into my son's back while my son was crawling for safety underneath the truck," said Arlene Byrd.

Local leaders, also gathered at the unveiling, vowing to promote legislation to curb gun violence.

"Unfortunately, we have gun laws that are much too permissive, and people get guns, and they shouldn't have them and then in emotional moments and we need to really fight back by making sure that people that should not have guns don't have them," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

It's a club that none of these women want to be a part of. It's pain they wouldn't wish on anyone. And, it's a mission that no one understands like these mothers.

"Nobody can tell our story but us," said Dukes.

The exhibit will hang along the gate of Gibson Park until at least November 1st.