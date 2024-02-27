Mother pleads 'not guilty' in twins' death
MIAMI — Attorneys for the mother charge in the death of her two children have pleaded not guilty on her behalf.
Shirlene Alcime is accused of child neglect. The children were found unresponsive inside her SUV.
Police that she tried to take her own life.
Alcime could face more charges and is due back in court next month.
