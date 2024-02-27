Watch CBS News
Mother pleads 'not guilty' in twins' death

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — Attorneys for the mother charge in the death of her two children have pleaded not guilty on her behalf. 

Shirlene Alcime is accused of child neglect. The children were found unresponsive inside her SUV. 

Police that she tried to take her own life. 

Alcime could face more charges and is due back in court next month. 

First published on February 27, 2024 / 6:19 PM EST

