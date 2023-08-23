Mother of missing Miami girl accused of previously abandoning her at a hospital

Police believe missing Miami girl may be in danger

MIAMI - The mother of a Miami girl who has been missing since late last year was accused two years ago of abandoning her in a hospital.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for four-year-old Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra was last seen in the area of the 200th block of NW 15th Street in Miami. That's near the Lotus House shelter for women and children.

Authorities said the girl could be in the company of her mother, 34-year-old Carolina Vizcarra Olvera.

"Due to an ongoing investigation, the City of Miami Police Department believes Carolina may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury," the FDLE statement said.

In October 2021, Vizcarra Olvera reportedly approached an off -duty Miami police officer and another man at Mercy Hospital around 10 a.m. and asked if they could watch her two-year-old daughter while she went to the restroom.

She then reportedly handed the toddler, and the toddler's Social Security card, to the man and walked away.

According to the incident report, the man followed her and said "You don't have to do this" to which Vizcarra Olvera replied "Leave me alone" as she left the hospital.

The Miami Police Department's Special Victims Unit took custody of the child and the Department of Children and Families was notified.

Just after 5:30 p.m., police received a call that Vizcarra Olvera had returned to the hospital and was looking for her daughter.

When officers tracked her down she told them "It's not like I just left her, it's a hospital and I was worried for her. I was thinking I am about to sleep on the streets, but not her," according to the report.

Vizcarra Olvera was arrested and charged with child abandonment.

So if the girl has not been since before New Year's Eve, why did it take so long for her to be reported missing?

Miami police said they received confirmation of a court order in August that Vizcarra Olvera was in violation of interference of custody.

Miami police urge anyone who has seen Vizcarra Olvera or her daughter, or knows where they are, to call (888) 356-4774.