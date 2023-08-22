FDLE issues missing child alert for 4-year-old Miami-Dade girl

MIAMI -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday issued a missing child alert for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing late last year.

Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra FDLE

Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra was las seen in the area of the 200th block of NW 15th Street in Miami, according to the agency.

Authorities said the girl could be in the company of a woman identified as Carolina Vizcarra Olvera, 34.

The girl has brown eyes and hair and is 3 feet tall and weighs about 27 pounds.

"Due to an on-going investigation, the City of Miami Police Department believes Carolina may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury," the FDLE statement said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 888-356-4774.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about the relationship between the girl and the woman she was seen with.