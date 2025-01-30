Mostly sunny South Florida with a pleasant breeze

MIAMI - It was a cool start to Thursday with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s across South Florida. Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. We'll enjoy a pleasant breeze out of the east 5 to 10 miles per hour.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the onshore breeze. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Here's what to expect in the coming week. NEXT Weather

Friday morning will not be as cool as we'll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. The warming trend continues as highs will rise to 80 degrees with mainly dry conditions.

The chance of rain remains low through the weekend. It will be even warmer with higher humidity this weekend with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Near-record highs are possible on Saturday. Isolated showers may develop on Sunday due to a stalled frontal boundary to our north.