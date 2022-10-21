Mostly dry Friday will give way to warm, muggy conditions this weekend

MIAMI -- A mostly dry Friday for South Florida will give way to a warm and muggy weekend.

CBS 4 meteorologist Dave Warren said the cooler air that moved into the region earlier this week will give way to more tropical-like conditions.

"By the end of the weekend, the breeze comes back from the east," he said. "And that brings back the humidity and the warmer weather."

There is the chance for scattered showers Friday, when the high temperature will top out only in the low 80s. The overnight low into Saturday will dip to the low 70s.

Temperatures on Saturday area expected to reach the upper 80s.