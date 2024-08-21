More triple digit heat forecast for South Florida, another heat advisory issued

MIAMI - Another day, another heat advisory is in effect for South Florida.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties through 6 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures that could reach up to 111 degrees. A heat advisory has also been issued for Monroe County as "feels like" temperatures could reach up to 108 degrees.

Highs will climb to the low to mid-90s in the afternoon. Scattered storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Storms will likely linger through the evening and night.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Thursday and Friday and the chance of rain increases due to more moisture and the sea breezes colliding. Scattered to numerous storms will lead to heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Highs will be closer to normal in the low 90s due to the rain and clouds around.

This weekend a weak tropical wave moves in and will enhance our chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and closer to 90 degrees on Sunday.