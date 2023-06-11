More than 650 animals at Miami-Dade animal services, organization at full capacity
MIAMI-DADE -- Miami-Dade Animal Services currently houses over 650 animals, reaching its full capacity.
In response, the organization has announced that it will no longer accept surrenders.
While dedicated to finding homes for these animals, the organization asks pet owners considering surrendering their pets to explore alternative options, such as seeking assistance from neighbors or friends.
Miami-Dade Animal Services says right now, they need people to adopt more than ever.
Starting Sunday, adoption fees for dogs and cats over four months old and weighing over 35 pounds are waived.
The only remaining cost is a $30 licensing fee."
