More than 600,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots received in Florida elections offices

TALLAHASSEE - Florida voters have cast more than 600,000 mail-in ballots for the 2024 November elections, with Democrats holding an edge over Republicans.

As of Tuesday, elections supervisors had received 603,731 mail-in ballots, including 260,671 cast by Democrats and 220,699 cast by Republicans, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

Unaffiliated voters had cast 110,265 ballots, while third-party voters had cast 12,096.

The largest number of mail-in ballots cast had been cast in Palm Beach County, with 75.882, followed by Miami-Dade County, with 66,666, and Broward County, with 46,811, according to the data. Monroe County had 4,221 returned so far.

In Florida, there are 13,845,913 registered voters, including 5,455,480 Republicans, 4,400,561 Democrats, 404,890 minor parties and 3,584,982 no party affiliation.

All mail-in ballots sent from within the U.S. must reach the county elections office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, regardless of the postmark.

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot to be mailed for the election is 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. Vote-by-Mail ballots can be obtained in person at county election offices until Election Day. Applicants can fill out a request form online, in person at a county elections office or by phone to the office. Click here for county information.

Early voting runs from Monday to Nov. 3 in South Florida.

The United States Postal Service recommends that domestic nonmilitary voters mail back their voted ballots at least one week before the Election Day deadline to account for any unforeseen events or weather issues.

In Florida, all registered voters are eligible to vote by mail.

The last day to register to vote was Oct. 7.