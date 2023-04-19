More gas terminals operational at Port Everglades, long lines again at gas stations

FORT LAUDERDALE - As long lines formed Wednesday at South Florida gas stations that had fuel, there was some good news from Port Everglades.

More gas terminals are now operational.

The port said nine out of 12 privately run gas terminals have recovered from last week's severe flooding and are distributing gas and diesel to retailers. That's up from seven operational terminals on Monday.

Port officials said when all 12 gas terminals are operational, approximately seven million gallons of fuel a day are shipped out. They do not have the current numbers since the private companies are in charge of storage and distribution.

Also, gas from companies operating at the ports in Port Tampa Bay and Port Canaveral continues to be delivered directly to retail stations to supplement available supplies.

Some drivers said despite the good news it's been a challenge to find gas.

"It's been pretty hard. I usually get a tank at Costco but the lines have been terrible for the last two, three days. Luckily I found this one, I've been in line for 45 minutes," said Beatriz Ospina as she waited in line at a gas station in Miramar."I can't believe it. I was here yesterday and I waited 40 minutes. When I got here the lady said we're out of gas so I had to come back today," said Maria Lorie who was also in line at the Miramar station.

Port Everglades reiterated that there is no fuel shortage, only that deliveries have been delayed due to pumping capacity.

"Until the privately run petroleum companies are fully operational and retail gas stations replenished, drivers should be judicious about their gas purchases and usage. Buy the gas that you need to take care of the essentials. Consider your neighbor, coworker, or friend who may be in need," Port Everglades said in a statement.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava echoed that sentiment.

"With the improved weather, we expect distribution will continue to improve and anticipate no additional gas shortages. As local gas stations are now receiving regular shipments, we ask that residents think twice before they head to the pump. By purchasing gas only when you need it, you can help local pumps stabilize operations and return to regular service to our residents more efficiently.

