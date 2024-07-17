Mom accused of leaving child inside hot vehicle at Hollywood Walmart parking lot

MIAMI - A South Florida mom is facing child neglect charges after being accused of leaving her child inside a hot car in Hollywood.

Police said Anastasiya Motalava, 34, left her child in a hot vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in the 300 block of S. State Road 7 on July 14.

Authorities said that when officers arrived, Fire Rescue was on scene and had assisted the child out of the car.

"The investigation revealed that the vehicle was not running, and the window was slightly cracked while the child was inside," police said.

Police said Motalava was observed on surveillance cameras shopping inside Walmart for more than 30 minutes while the child was inside of the vehicle.

Motalava was is facing a charge of Child Neglect.