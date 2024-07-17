Watch CBS News
Mom accused of leaving child inside hot vehicle at Hollywood Walmart parking lot

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -  A South Florida mom is facing child neglect charges after being accused of leaving her child inside a hot car in Hollywood.  

Police said Anastasiya Motalava, 34, left her child in a hot vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in the 300 block of S. State Road 7 on July 14. 

Authorities said that when officers arrived, Fire Rescue was on scene and had assisted the child out of the car. 

"The investigation revealed that the vehicle was not running, and the window was slightly cracked while the child was inside," police said.

Police said Motalava was observed on surveillance cameras shopping inside Walmart for more than 30 minutes while the child was inside of the vehicle. 

Motalava was is facing a charge of Child Neglect.  

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

