What's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in South Florida?

MIAMI - Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and many businesses and services are closed in observance of the federal holiday to honor the civil rights icon.

MLK Day, as it's sometimes referred to, is usually held on the Monday following Jan. 15, which would have been King's 96th birthday. For 2025, the holiday will be observed on Jan. 20, the same day as Inauguration Day.

For the most part, banks and stock markets are closed on MLK Day, and generally so are public schools. But what about businesses and services exclusive to South Florida? Like any other part of the U.S., they honor King by closing up shop for the day.

Here is what's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day across South Florida:

Will Publix be open on MLK Day?

Publix will be open on MLK Day. However, they may have modified hours for the holiday, so you will need to contact your local stores to check when they'll be open.

As for other stores like CVS, Walgreens and other retailers, most will open too, but they may also have modified hours. Be sure to check with your local store to confirm.

South Florida government offices

As with any federal holiday, Florida government offices will be closed. Additionally, public libraries and courthouses will also be closed on Monday for MLK Day.

Miami-Dade and Broward schools

Florida's public schools and universities will most likely be closed in observance of MLK Day. Be sure to check with your local school district for which schools may be closed for the holiday.

Will South Florida banks be open?

Banks and their local branches will be closed for MLK Day, as all banks follow the federal holiday schedule.

But, some ATMs and digital banking features may still be in service, depending on your bank.

U.S. Postal offices in South Florida

The U.S. Postal Service said its locations will be closed on MLK Day, as it is a federal agency and follows the federal holiday schedule.

Will FedEx and UPS be open on MLK Day?

Delivery services such as FedEx and UPS will have limited and modified operations on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you need to make a delivery with either business, you will need to contact your local store.

Miami-Dade, Broward public transit

Depending on where you live, the public transportation system may either be on a regular weekday schedule or a holiday schedule.

For instance, Miami-Dade Transit will be servicing a regular weekday schedule for the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover, MetroConnect and MetroLink. Special Transportation Service (STS) trips can still be reserved or canceled by calling (305) 871-1111.

For Broward County Transit, its buses and rails will be operating on a regular weekday service schedule. For those who may need to use the county's trip-planning for fixed and paratransit Tops services, customers can call (954) 357-8400 or TTY (954) 357-8302. Staffing for those services begins at 6 a.m.

The Tri-Rail will be running on a regular weekday schedule.

Will my garbage be picked up on MLK Day?

Depending on where you live, county and city waste management agencies may not pick up your trash on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For example, there will be no garbage pickup for the City of Miami or Miami-Dade County residents. But, there will be regular collections for those who live in Fort Lauderdale and Broward County.