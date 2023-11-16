Missouri mom arrested for killing 8-year-old son in Miami-Dade; confesses to murder plot

HIALEAH — A Missouri mother was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangling her 8-year-old son to death after she confessed to plotting his murder.

According to a press release from Miami-Dade Police, 36-year-old Shaneka Ann McKinzie of Sikeston, Missouri, was charged with 1st degree murder following her arrest.

According to investigators, the unconscious child was transported by McKinzie to Hialeah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. An autopsy of the child later revealed that he died from strangulation.

McKinzie then confessed to investigators that for the past two days, she plotted to kill her child. According to Miami-Dade Police, she said that while her son was sleeping in the back seat of her car, she used a tablecloth to suffocate and strangle him until he became unresponsive. She then went on to run errands across the county with the unconscious child in her car, police stated.

Police then arrested McKinzie and charged her accordingly.