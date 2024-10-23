Missing West Miami 14-year-old girl found safe

WEST MIAMI - A West Miami teen, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found.

West Miami police said 14-year-old Alyssa Mariela Gonzalez Velazquez was found with another girl who had also run away from her home in Hialeah.

On Monday, Velazquez' mother, Lisandra Velazquez-Dopaso, asked the public for help in finding her daughter, saying she had never left the house like that in the past.

"I am worried a lot. I don't know if she is in a good place or a bad place, if she is lost. I think the worst. Please look at the picture. If you see her, help us and communicate with police," she said.

"The biggest fear is that she has never left us before. She usually doesn't like to go out. She is always in the house. I wish that she would be right here. Right next to me," the teen's father Alain Gonzalez Millan added.

West Miami Police Detective Richard Menor said on Monday that surveillance video showed Velazquez leaving her parents' apartment, at 2201 SW 67 Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday with some clothing.

"She looked like she was in a hurry and she took the stairway," Menor said. "She was wearing a black tank top, brown pants and purple flip-flops. She is not known to do this. She has no history as a runaway and no mental illness."

He said they tried to call her but her cell phone was shut off.

"We are concerned because of her age and in the video you see her leaving with a pair of shorts and according to her mother, she has no access to money. We would like to get her home to give her parents some peace of mind knowing that she is home safe," Menor.

Police said Velazquez was returned to her parents.