Missing Miramar woman Courtney Babb found after tip from Good Samaritan, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar said Thursday that a South Florida woman who went missing a month ago has been found and reunited with her family after a Good Samaritan came forward.

Courtney Babb Courtesy family

According to a written statement, Courtney Babb, 30, was located although investigators did not elaborate on where she was found or her condition..

"Courtney was reunited with her family and will be receiving additional services," police said in a statement.

Miramar police had passed out flyers to help find the woman, after she went missing on April 16.

Her relatives held a news conference Tuesday to help publicize her disappearance.