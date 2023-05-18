Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing Miramar woman Courtney Babb found after tip from Good Samaritan, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar said Thursday that a South Florida woman who went missing a month ago has been found and reunited with her family after a Good Samaritan came forward.

Courtney Babb
  Courtney Babb Courtesy family

According to a written statement, Courtney Babb, 30, was located although investigators did not elaborate on where she was found or her condition..

"Courtney was reunited with her family and will be receiving additional services," police said in a statement.

Miramar police had passed out flyers to help find the woman, after she went missing on April 16.

Her relatives held a news conference Tuesday to help publicize her disappearance.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 4:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.