Family of missing Miramar woman Courtney Babb ask public for help in finding her

MIRAMAR - A plea from a South Florida family to bring their loved one home.

Courtney Babb, 30, has been missing since April 16th and her family is desperate to find her.

Miramar police have passed out flyers hoping someone remembers seeing her, but so far they've received little information that helps.

Babb's family describes her as bubbly and creative and they say they just want her to come home.

"I did not hear from her on Mother's Day, so I really want. I'm sorry. I want someone, if you've seen her, please have someone call because I really miss her," said Babb's mother Roberta Robinson.

"She had some mental health issues so she's, you know, probably not doing 100 percent well right now," said Babb's aunt Nichole Dagle.

Miramar police said it was Babb's former boyfriend and roommate who alerted her mom and investigators back in April that she hadn't come home.

"You know she was a vulnerable person and we know that sometimes vulnerable people are taken advantage of. Sometimes they end up in situations that are hard for them to get out of them without assistance and that's what we're looking for today," said Detective Susan Smith.

Police and Babb's family are hoping to bring her home safely.

"We do have more questions than answers. It's been a month and we don't know exactly what happened to Courtney and that's why we're here with you guys today," said Smith on Tuesday.

"I want someone to, please if you've seen her, have somebody call because I really miss her," said Robertson.

Police described Babb as endangered and said she needs medication. She is known to spend time near Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miramar Police at (954) 602-4000.