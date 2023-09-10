Missing 14-year-old autistic boy found safe at an Apple Store in a Miami Mall

BROWNSVILLE — A South Florida family is more than relieved now that their teenage son – who has autism – was found safe and in good health at an Apple Store at Brickell City Centre.

"I will stop doing things that are not correct, I don't want to hurt you," said Jose Bolaños after reuniting with his parents.

Miami Police detectives brought him back to his house in the neighborhood of Brownsville, he had been missing for over 24 hours. On Saturday afternoon, Dariela Diaz – Jose Bolaños' mom – told CBS News Miami how her nightmare started on Friday around 4 p.m.

"He told me, 'Mom, I'm going to take out the garbage,' but after five minutes I did not hear from him, and I thought that was odd," said Diaz.

From that moment on, Jose Bolaños' whereabouts were unknown. A quick Ring video from a neighbor captured the moment when he left his house. Shortly after, Miami Police got involved.

"We have done most of what we can to look for this child," told CBS News Miami Mike Vega, Miami Police Public Information Officer Saturday morning.

Cops distributed flyers with Bolaños' pictures on several areas of City of Miami. CBS News Miami asked the teenager where he was. Flyers with his pictures were handed out everywhere. CBS News Miami approached the teenager to find out where he went.

"I was trying to find my missing phone that was missing a couple of days ago," said the teenage boy after reencountering with his parents.

He lost his cell phone at his school this week; yet, based on what he said, he was seemingly more concerned about his iCloud.

"I went to a nearby Metro Station and then I tried to find an Apple Store because I needed to repair my iCloud, basically that is what I did," Jose Bolaños told CBS News.

Miami Police said the 14-year-old teenager went to an Apple Store to Brickell City Centre. While at the store, he approached a kid and asked him to use his phone, the kid's mother then saw the flyer with Jose Bolaños' picture and called the police.

Investigators went to the store and saw him on surveillance video, not only was he there on Friday but also Saturday. They approached him and when he did say he was Jose Bolaños, cops brought him home. Police said the teenager also went to the Dadeland Apple Store, looking for ways to have access to his iCloud.

It is now known where Jose Bolaños slept Friday night, cops asked him he said he remembered. According to police he told them he found a "flat place" to spend the night, but he does not remember where he slept.

He said for now he is glad to be back home again, and he cannot wait to have home food again.