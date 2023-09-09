Miami Police desperately searching for missing teen with autism, Cpt. Cruz speaks out

MIAMI — City of Miami Police are desperately searching for a 14-year-old boy with autism who's been missing since Friday afternoon.

Jose Bolanos was reported missing from the Model City area and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with khaki pants. He has black hair and brown eyes, and reported to be 5'9" and 127 lbs.

"Our detectives have been working around the clock," Miami Police Cpt. Freddie Cruz said in a social media video posted Saturday morning.

"We've had our bloodhounds. We've had an aviation search. We've had our marine patrol. We've had officers all over the area. We've even distributed flyers, which will continue; and yet, we've not seen or heard anything."

CBS News Miami also spoke with Bolanos' father, who had this to say: "Please come back."

If anyone has seen Bolanos or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police.