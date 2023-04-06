Miramar sued over corrosive water treatment

MIRAMAR - It's a common tale for many homeowners in Miramar, busted pipes leading to thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Residents say what starts as a tiny water mark on the ceiling or wall quickly becomes a huge problem.

"The pipes just have pin-prick breaks and sometimes you just see a small water mark and it will grow and grow," said Miramar resident Diane Moore-Eubanks.

These corroded copper pipes are from one Miramar man's home, who wished to remain anonymous.

He said he started having serious issues with his pipes about two years ago.

"You're seeing the pipes here. I mean, all the green spots, you can see where leaks are coming down and the little green spots. What happens is they get calcified, when they're small pinhole leaks, and so they'll stop leaking for a while but then once you de-pressure your pipes, and re-pressure your pipes, it'll push that calcium out and it will start leaking again."

This homeowner had to replace all the copper pipes in his home and was forced out of the house for months because of mold and water damage.

"What we found through testing and the experts that we retained is that there is a chemical reaction that happens when this treated water coming out of this west water treatment plant hit copper pipes," said attorney Leslie Kroeger.

Kroeger, a partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, filed a class action lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of several other Miramar residents who are experiencing similar problems.

The lawsuit alleges the city of Miramar, and its West Water Treatment Plant are responsible.

"They blamed it on improper installation of the pipes, so someone else's fault, not there's. Or improper grounding, which would go to installation, which again, they're saying not our fault, not our fault. We don't think that to be true. We believe that the allegations we are making are correct".

We reached out to the city of Miramar regarding this lawsuit and have not heard back.