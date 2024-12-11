Miramar police officer accused of sexual acts with teen

MIRAMAR - A Miramar police officer is in the Broward County Jail after being accused of sexual acts with a teenager, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

George Frederick Richardson, 37, has been relieved of his police duties. Chief Delrich L. Moss said he was "profoundly disappointed to announce the arrest."

Robinson is facing charges of use of a child in a sexual performance, lewd or lascivious written solicitation of certain minors and harmful communication to minors.

He was taken to the jail Wednesday with an initial bond of $25,000.

Richardson has not appeared before a judge yet. And CBS News Miami has not received the arrest report yet.

Richardson, who has been with the Miramar Police Department for three years, was arrested by the BSO Office of Public Corruption.

"When an individual sworn to uphold the law finds himself accused of violating that sacred oath, it not only undermines their personal integrity but also casts a shadow over the entire profession," Moss said in a statement. "The trust bestowed upon law enforcement officers is paramount, and any breach of that trust is unacceptable."

He added: "It is crucial that we extend our compassion and support to the alleged victim. We are committed to ensuring that they receive all necessary assistance during this incredibly difficult time.

"The Miramar Police Department will remain steadfast in our mission to serve our community with integrity."