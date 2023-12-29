Watch CBS News
Local News

Miramar police investigating fatal shooting

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar were investigating an overnight shooting Friday that left one person dead, authorities said.

Investigators have not released many details about the incident, which was reported in the 6100 block of SW 39th Street.

It was not clear if anyone else was hurt during the incident and police did not immediately say if a suspect was in custody in connection with the shooting.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 6:10 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.