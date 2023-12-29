Miramar police investigating fatal shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar were investigating an overnight shooting Friday that left one person dead, authorities said.
Investigators have not released many details about the incident, which was reported in the 6100 block of SW 39th Street.
It was not clear if anyone else was hurt during the incident and police did not immediately say if a suspect was in custody in connection with the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.