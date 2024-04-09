Miramar Mayor Messam to address concerns about proposed incinerator site so close to city's border

MIAMI - Miami-Dade has a dirty controversy on its hands, where to build a major trash incinerator to replace the one that burned down last year in Doral.

Currently, air quality testing is being done at three proposed sites; the site in Doral where it went up in flames, the defunct Opa-locka West Airport, and an industrial site in Medley.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam says he doesn't want the county dumping its trash in Broward's backyard which is what would happen if they choose to build the waste management site next door at the airport site.

"If you're west of I-75 you're going to be impacted. There's probably over, maybe 200,000 to 300,000 Broward County residents that would be within limits of the impact of this facility," said Messam.

On Tuesday, Messam will hold a news conference to address his concerns about the proposed site being less than a mile from the city's western border. Mayors from neighboring cities, environmental activist groups, and representatives from the Miccosukee Tribe have been invited to speak out about the proposal.

The airport site, however, is right next to the Everglades which is another reason why Miramar officials don't want the county bringing trash to their backyard. Miramar Commissioner Winston F. Barnes said there are over 30 endangered species living in the Everglades and nearly 60 species of endangered birds in the Miami-Dade, Broward area that would be affected by wind-borne emissions from the proposed incinerator which would be located about a mile away from city residents.

"To have a nuisance be placed right at the back door doorsteps is just unconscionable," said Messam.

The City of Miramar has launched a 'stop the incinerator' campaign.

Miami-Dade's chief operations officer said once the testing is complete, they will bring a recommendation to the board of county commissioners for their consideration.