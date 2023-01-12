Miramar marks 13 years since earthquake devastated Haiti, offers continued support for Haitian community

MIRAMAR - A commemorative ceremony was Thursday at Miramar City Hall to mark 13 years since a devastating earthquake rocked Haiti.

The January 12, 2010, earthquake claimed the lives of more than 250,000 Haitians, displaced 5 million people who witnessed their homes destroyed, and almost 2 million people were forced to live in makeshift camps when the rainy season slammed the country weeks later.

Much of Port-au-Prince was reduced to rubble by the 7.0-strong quake.

The event started off with a few words from Mayor Wayne Messam who said the city supports the Haitian community and will be there for them. It ended in prayer.

Haiti continues to deal with political turmoil and unrest on top of rebuilding what was lost. Organized crime groups have been running virtually unchecked since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, who himself had been ruling by decree.

Reginald Delva who survived the quake that fateful day. He spoke about how he was in his office when the ground began to shake and he spent the days after sifting through the rubble searching for friends.

"It took time for us to understand it was the entire capital that was hit by the earthquake. So, we were trying to help each other. Trying to find family members, with no communication," he said.

He said he and his family all lost loved ones.

"Not close family members but my brother-in-law lost his sister. My uncle lost his wife. But, I lost a lot of friends," he said.

"To see someone who survived, to see that tragedy, to see just the impact of death and suffering. There were so many amputations that were caused by that earthquake. To see someone like him who survived and was able to bounce back is a real testimony and a reminder about how fragile life is and how natural disasters impact us all," said Messam

Some of those at the event said more needs to be done to prepare Haiti for natural disasters, that includes better infrastructure.