Miramar High School celebrates newly renovated band and chorus rooms

MIRAMAR — Miramar High School is getting a much-needed facelift, and on Friday, they celebrated the first of many renovations the best way the students know how: with their marching band and chorus.

Friday morning was an exciting day at Miramar High with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their newly renovated band and chorus rooms.

"This is a great example of our tax dollars at work, making a difference for students and future leaders of tomorrow," said Broward County School Board Member Torey Alston.

This is just a portion of the $21.5 million renovation project at Miramar High, which is part of the SMART bond program.

"Right now, we are celebrating the music — the arts — and respecting the community and giving them a pathway an opportunity to show their talents," said Broward County Schools Superintendent Peter Licata. "And, we know what the arts do for children, the academic part of that the data shows it's going to get them involved in arts and they do well."

Now, all these talented students have a new place to call their own.

"Our band community is a vibrant, thriving community," said Windred J. Porter Jr., the principal of Miramar High. "We have over 120 students participating in the band. So, a lot of time is spent in the space, and so, just being able to walk in with fresh new paint, [a] newly renovated space -- it feels welcoming and inviting. Truly inspirational to know they have the space that they can call their home."

And, Licata said this is only the beginning: The media center, aviation lab, art room and restrooms will also be renovated, as well as upgrading and replacing windows, doors and fire alarms.