Watch CBS News
Local News

Miramar drive-by shooting, one person in critical condition

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

One person injured in Miramar drive-by shooting
One person injured in Miramar drive-by shooting 00:17

MIAMI - A barrage of bullets shattered a windshield and injured a person Tuesday morning in Miramar.

According to police, they received word of the shooting in the 3200 block of SW 66th Way just after 11:45 a.m.

Arriving officers found a bullet-ridden car in the driveway of a home and a male who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting. 

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 1:55 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.