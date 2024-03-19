Miramar drive-by shooting, one person in critical condition

MIAMI - A barrage of bullets shattered a windshield and injured a person Tuesday morning in Miramar.

According to police, they received word of the shooting in the 3200 block of SW 66th Way just after 11:45 a.m.

Arriving officers found a bullet-ridden car in the driveway of a home and a male who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.