Miramar drive-by shooting, one person in critical condition
MIAMI - A barrage of bullets shattered a windshield and injured a person Tuesday morning in Miramar.
According to police, they received word of the shooting in the 3200 block of SW 66th Way just after 11:45 a.m.
Arriving officers found a bullet-ridden car in the driveway of a home and a male who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.