Mike Tyson is "doing great" after medical emergency on flight from Miami to Los Angeles

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Mike Tyson is "doing great" following a health scare on a flight Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles.

In a written statement, Tyson's representative said the former world heavyweight champion "became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing."

There had been reports that Tyson's medical emergency caused a two-hour flight delay, but the boxer's representative said the delay was caused by issues with the plane's air conditioning.

The news comes weeks before Tyson is set to return to the ring. He is scheduled to fight Jake Paul, 27, in a July 20 boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

The fight will also be an official, sanctioned bout with eight, two-minute rounds using slightly larger gloves than normal.

Paul is a social media influencer-turned-boxer, known for facing athletes seen as past their prime, including a host of UFC fighters.

The fight with Paul will count on Tyson's professional record, which currently stands at 50-6.

By the time the fight takes place, Tyson will have just turned 58. There is a 31-year age gap between Tyson and Paul.

The July 20 match will be streamed by Netflix.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 5:45 PM EDT

