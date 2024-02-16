Watch CBS News
Suspected migrant landing near Key Biscayne under investigation

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - U.S. Border Patrol and CBP agents are investigating a suspected migrant landing near Key Biscayne on Friday evening.

CBS News Miami cameras captured officials inspecting a vessel.

There were also units parked on the side of the road with their emergency lights on.

It is not clear if any migrants had made it ashore or if authorities were looking for migrants that may have landed.

Authorities continue to investigate. 

First published on February 16, 2024 / 10:27 PM EST

