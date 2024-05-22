Miccosukee police search for person who bailed out of car after crash

MIAMI - Miccosukee police are looking for one of two suspects who fled from police Wednesday morning.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a sedan crashed about 20 feet from the roadway in western Broward.

Police tell CBS News Miami they were trying to make a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle from the city of Miami.

According to police, the car fled and eventually crashed through dense vegetation along US27 near Griffin Road.

Police continue to search the area.