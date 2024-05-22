Watch CBS News
Local News

Miccosukee police search for person who bailed out of car after crash

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Miccosukee police are looking for one of two suspects who fled from police Wednesday morning.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a sedan crashed about 20 feet from the roadway in western Broward.

Police tell CBS News Miami they were trying to make a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle from the city of Miami.

According to police, the car fled and eventually crashed through dense vegetation along US27 near Griffin Road.

Police continue to search the area.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a Digital Editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 3:57 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.