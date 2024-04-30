Miami's Lara Dallman-Weiss to make second appearance at Summer Olympic Games

MIAMI - "So this is the U.S. Sailing Center and it's where we do a lot of our training, pretty much all winter long. It's such a special place because we're right on the water. To have waterfront property in Miami is crazy," said Olympian Lara Dallman-Weiss.

CBS News Miami is getting ready to set sail here at U.S Sailing Center in Coconut Grove with Miami's own Lara Dallman-Weiss, who will soon make her second appearance at The Summer Olympic Games.

We first met Lara after she returned from Tokyo back in 2021 when she competed in the 2-person dinghy with her partner Nikole Barnes. Unfortunately, they didn't medal.

This time, Lara is heading to Paris to compete in an exciting new category: The first-ever mixed-gender two-person dinghy. Her new partner, Stu McNay, joins her on this Olympic journey. They secured their spot during the January trials held right here in Miami.

"Which is just amazing because it's not very common that our friends and family can watch us sail. It's just amazing to have boats on the water. People could watch us. My mom was there, my dad was there," Dallman -Weiss said.

This experience is entirely different from the postponed 2020 games when all teams were in COVID lockdown. Families couldn't attend, and athletes were confined to their own bubbles.

"I was like, I've got to get a different experience at the games. I have to just feel the Olympic spirit in a different way than I did in Tokyo and not wake up and do a COVID test every morning. And just like, yeah, I'm so excited," Lara expressed.

On this day, Lara has asked her friend Magnus Liljedah to take CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo out on his boat.

Magnus is an Olympic gold medalist in sailing for Team USA. He competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. His 20-foot sonar is larger than Lara races, which is under 15 feet. When Lara sails, she's literally hanging off the side of the boat.

Now, Magnus, has she got a real shot at this, you think?" CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo asked.

"Absolutely," he said. Petrillo asked what's his biggest advice to her? "Enjoy the moment for sure. Not everybody's gonna get there, but she's got a great chance," Liljedah affirmed.

"It's got to feel good that not only your whole community here where you live, but the entire United States of America is behind you!" Lisa asked Lara.

"It's crazy to start to feel the momentum of Team USA and to see the other athletes and just like think they're my teammates and it's like the U.S. is such a powerhouse and you really feel it!" Lara said.

Before they knew it, we were feeling the power of the winds. They kicked up and so did the boat.

"So, do you see this puff right here?" Lara pointed out, causing the boat to tip sideways dramatically.

"Welcome to sailing!!" Lara said, followed by Lisa's laughter.

It happened again, and then Petrillo's hat flew off, and Lara retrieved it with ease.

"So, it's a breed of people that can come out of this water and do all this going on, but you just absolutely love it?" Petrillo asked.

"I love it. I'm obsessed, and our races are crazy. I mean, we race for six days long, and it's the most intense sport," said Lara laughing as the minds grew stronger.

An adventurous day for us but nothing for this seasoned sailor who has her sights on Olympic gold.

"You want to win this baby?" Lisa questioned.

"Yes," Lara said.

"And if it doesn't, are you prepared for that as well?" Petrillo asked.

"I think you're the first person to ask me that. But yes, I mean, I have to get used to just knowing that it's the journey, it's the people that you meet. I wanna win that gold, and I see it every single morning. I see myself on top of the podium. But if it doesn't happen, I have an amazing life," she said.