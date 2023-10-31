Miami's Halloween forecast: Warm with a chance for stray showers

The forecast for Halloween 2023. CBS News Miami

MIAMI -- It will be warm Tuesday for those planning to go trick-or-treating and some in South Florida may have to dodge a stray shower.

"We're going to be wickedly warm for your Halloween," CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said. "And especially spooky with lows in the 80s."

The high temperatures are expected to be in near-record temperature and humidity levels will also be high, Gonzalez said.

"It will be hauntigly humid," she said. "So it will feel warmer than the actual temperatures."

The high temperature is expected to top out in the upper 80s before falling back to the upper 70s.

High temperatures will approach record territory. CBS News Miami

There is a 20 percent chance of a stray shower during the evening, according to Gonzalez.

An approaching front is expected to bring drier air to the region for the back half of the week, Gonzalez said.