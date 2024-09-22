Miami's Cam Ward becomes 13th QB in NCAA history to top 15,000 career passing yards

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara / AP

Miami quarterback Cam Ward topped 15,000 yards passing in his career, making him the 13th player recognized by the NCAA to have reached that milestone.

Ward entered Saturday night's game against South Florida needing 89 yards to get there and went over on a 22-yard completion to Isaiah Horton in the first quarter of the eighth-ranked Hurricanes' 50-15 victory.

The fifth-year senior joins Oregon's Dillon Gabriel as the only active college quarterbacks with more than 15,000 passing yards. Gabriel, whose career total entering Saturday was 15,779 in 53 games at three different schools, played parts of three seasons at UCF and then spent 2022 and 2023 at Oklahoma before moving on to Oregon.

Saturday's game was the 48th of Ward's career. He spent his first two collegiate season at FCS Incarnate Word (throwing for 6,908 yards there) and the last two years at Washington State (throwing for 6,968 yards there). He has 1,439 yards in Miami's first four games this year, becoming the first to start his career at the school with four consecutive 300-yard passing games and pushing his total to 15,315.

Ward was 24 of 34 passing for 404 yards and three touchdowns against USF. He was intercepted once.

"He's been great for a long time," said Miami receiver Isaiah Horton, who had a TD catch Saturday night. "As soon as he got on campus, he made his mark instantly. I love playing with him."

In addition to Gabriel and Ward, the other quarterbacks officially recognized by the NCAA to have topped 15,000 yards passing are: