Miami Zoo Lights to shine tonight through Dec. 30

MIAMI - Zoo Lights Miami, with a million animal-shaped lights, will illuminate tonight and last through Dec. 30.

The lighting of the 26-foot tall LED holiday tree is set for 7 p.m. Also there will be yuletide carolers and stilt walkers. Santa Claus and The Grinch will be on hand with animal appearances.

Zoo Lights Miam will take place every weekend through the end of the year from 6:30-10 p.m. The address is 12400 SW 152nd St. Miami.

There will be rides and a human snow globe photo spot.

During the nights of Dec. 20-23, guests can increase their holiday fun with a ticket to the Zoo Lights Game Zone, which is $10 per person and $8 for Zoo Miami members.

The Holiday Night Market runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 22.

Zoo Lights is a separate ticketed event only available online at a cost of $21.95 for those 13 and older, and $19.95 for ages 3-12. Packages that include hot chocolate and two cookies are also available.

"Zoo Lights is expected to sell out this year, so make sure to purchase your tickets in advance," according to a message on the website.

The special themed nights are:

Friday and Saturday: Holiday pajamas

Dec. 6 and 7: Ugly sweater.

Dec. 13 and 14: Holiday characters.

Dec. 20-23: Merry and bright.

Dec. 27 and 28: Galactic nights.

Dec. 29 and 30: Glitz and glam.