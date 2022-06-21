Watch CBS News
Weather

Miami Weather: Warm and humid first official day of Summer

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

CBSMiami.com Weather 6/21/2022 6AM
CBSMiami.com Weather 6/21/2022 6AM 01:46

MIAMI - Tuesday marks the first official day of Summer.

The Summer Solstice took place at 5:13 a.m. marking the first full day of Summer. This is the longest day of the year. Sunrise took place at 6:30 a.m. and the sun will not set until 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday will feel like Summer with highs in the upper 80s and feels like temperatures in the 90s. A few showers will be possible later in the morning and spotty storms may develop this afternoon. The rain chance will be lower on Tuesday and over the next few days due to drier air moving in.

7-day-forecast.png
(CBSMiami)

 

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday will be mostly dry with highs climbing to 90 degrees.
The heat is on this weekend as highs soar to the low 90s and the rain chance increases. Scattered storms are possible on Saturday. Showers and storms are likely on Sunday. With higher humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s this weekend.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 9:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.