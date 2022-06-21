Miami Weather: Warm and humid first official day of Summer

MIAMI - Tuesday marks the first official day of Summer.

The Summer Solstice took place at 5:13 a.m. marking the first full day of Summer. This is the longest day of the year. Sunrise took place at 6:30 a.m. and the sun will not set until 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday will feel like Summer with highs in the upper 80s and feels like temperatures in the 90s. A few showers will be possible later in the morning and spotty storms may develop this afternoon. The rain chance will be lower on Tuesday and over the next few days due to drier air moving in.

(CBSMiami)

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday will be mostly dry with highs climbing to 90 degrees.

The heat is on this weekend as highs soar to the low 90s and the rain chance increases. Scattered storms are possible on Saturday. Showers and storms are likely on Sunday. With higher humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s this weekend.